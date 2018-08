Rossi, Dixon Continue Battle For Drivers’ Title at Gateway Honda clinches manufacturers’ title with two races remaining Alexander Rossi finishes second, Scott Dixon third at Gateway Motorsports Park Dixon’s championship lead now 26 points over Rossi MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 25, 2018) – Although unable to overtake Will Power in the final laps for…



