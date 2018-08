August 24, 2018 MADISON, Ill. – Rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon and current IndyCar points leader Scott Dixon sits on the pole for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 which means the starting grid has been set by entrants’ points. Tony Kanaan will start 15th in the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet while Matheus Leist will start 18th…



