ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018) – For the first time following his Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens is breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family. Robert’s family and the entire SPM organization are very pleased to share this information and wish everyone a safe race tonight in…
Medical Update on Robert Wickens from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, August 25
category: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports PR, TSO News