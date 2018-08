Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, August 25th 2018

Qualifying canceled after recurring rain showers, starting field set on championship points Championship leaders Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi Saturday night contest starts at 8 p.m. EDT MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 24, 2018) – Intermittent showers throughout the day Friday at Gateway Motorsports Park led Verizon IndyCar Series officials to cancel qualifying for Saturday’s…