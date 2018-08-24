August 24, 2018, 1 p.m. CDT, St. Louis Region – Updated schedule for today at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois after morning rain storm. Saturday’s schedule has not changed. FRIDAY, AUGUST, 24 2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series practice. 4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m. — Mazda Road to…



