ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (Friday, Aug. 24, 2018) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for injuries sustained during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19. Surgeries were performed late this week on his right arm and lower extremities without complication. The extent…



