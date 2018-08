Medical Update on Robert Wickens ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (Monday, Aug. 20, 2018) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest following injuries sustained in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19. An MRI was instrumental in revealing the most appropriate surgical course…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.