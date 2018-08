A quick update on the drivers involved in the Lap 6, Turn 2 crash at Pocono Raceway. Takuma Sato, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pietro Fittipaldi and James Hinchcliffe were all checked, released and cleared to drive. Robert Wickens was extracted from his car, transported to the medical center and then taken to the medical helicopter for transfer…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.