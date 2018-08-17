Long Pond, PA (August 17, 2018) – After a promising Verizon IndyCar Series debut with Dale Coyne Racing earlier this season at the doubleheader weekend in Detroit, American Santino Ferrucci will be returning to the team behind the wheel of the #39 Cly-Del Manufacturing car for the final two rounds of the season at Portland and Sonoma.

Ferrucci will be racing alongside teammates Pietro Fittipaldi and Sebastien Bourdais in a third DCR entry sponsored by The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company. Cly-Del, located in Waterbury, Connecticut, is North America’s leader in progressive stamping and deep drawn metal components. The company was founded in 1939 and is fourth generation owned and operated.

“I am extremely grateful to Dale (Coyne) and everyone at Dale Coyne Racing for giving me this opportunity to get back behind the wheel of an Indy car in Portland and Sonoma,” expressed the 20-year-old Ferrucci. “I’m also excited to be bringing my long-time sponsor Cly-Del on board and introducing them to the world of IndyCar racing. I truly enjoyed my time with Dale Coyne Racing in Detroit earlier this season and I couldn’t be more excited to be back with them for a couple more races as I look to the future and enter the next chapter of my career.”

Ferrucci made a strong first impression during his first weekend in the IndyCar Series at Detroit in June of this year. The rookie from Woodbury, Connecticut made steady progress in Race 1 in Detroit moving his way up the field when he was hit from behind and taken out of the race. He then continued to show his strengths and gain valuable experience in Race 2 before an early exit from the race in which he qualified a remarkable 13th.

“We were very impressed with Santino at Detroit this year, and not just by his performance behind the wheel, but also by his professionalism and maturity outside of the race car,” shared Team Owner Dale Coyne. “We’ve had lengthy discussions with Santino in the past few months and we’re excited to have him back for the final two rounds of the season. We look forward to seeing what he will do with this opportunity as he gets back behind the wheel of an Indy Car. We’re also happy to welcome Cly-Del to our ever-growing family of sponsors.”

“We are very excited to sponsor Santino Ferrucci and Dale Coyne Racing at the Portland & Sonoma IndyCar races. Excellence in motorsport requires strong teamwork, precision engineering, and quality execution. These have been our core values at Cly-Del for the last 79 years, making this partnership an outstanding fit. We wish the team well and hope to see more great racing from the series,” said Bob Garthwait Jr. CEO of The Cly-Del Manufacturing Company.

After making his IndyCar debut on a street course, Ferrucci will get his first taste of an Indy car on a road course when he takes to the track at Portland International Raceway during an Open Test on Thursday, August 30th ahead of the race weekend.

The Grand Prix of Portland takes place on Sunday, September 2nd with the IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma scheduled for Sunday, September 16th.