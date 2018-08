Plainfield, IL (August 16, 2018) – It took three months longer than planned but Dale Coyne Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi will be making his first official appearance on a superspeedway this weekend as the Verizon IndyCar Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the ABC Supply 500, Round 14 of the 2018 season. Fittipaldi was originally scheduled to…



