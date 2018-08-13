Scott Dixon Signs Multi-Year Deal with Chip Ganassi Racing Beginning in 2019

Kiwi Leads INDYCAR Points on the Strength of Series-Leading Three Wins in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (August 13, 2018) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that four-time INDYCAR Champion, 44-time Winner and Indianapolis 500 Winner Scott Dixon has signed a multi-year deal with its Verizon IndyCar Series team that will see the 38-year-old Kiwi begin a CGR record 18th season in 2019 behind the wheel of the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

About Scott Dixon: Often referred to as the best Indy car driver of his generation, Dixon holds the distinction of having the most wins of any active Verizon IndyCar Series driver (44), which ranks third all-time – only behind legendary drivers A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52). The 2018 season is his 17 th driving for CGR, the longest tenure for any driver in team history. Dixon is currently leading the Verizon IndyCar Series point’s championship by +46 on the strength of a series-best three wins (Detroit I, Texas and Toronto) with four rounds remaining. He recently became just the ninth driver to compete in 300 races – and was the youngest to reach the milestone – joining Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr., Johnny Rutherford, Michael Andretti, Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves.

Often referred to as the best Indy car driver of his generation, Dixon holds the distinction of having the most wins of any active Verizon IndyCar Series driver (44), which ranks third all-time – only behind legendary drivers A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52). The 2018 season is his 17 driving for CGR, the longest tenure for any driver in team history. Dixon is currently leading the Verizon IndyCar Series point’s championship by +46 on the strength of a series-best three wins (Detroit I, Texas and Toronto) with four rounds remaining. He recently became just the ninth driver to compete in 300 races – and was the youngest to reach the milestone – joining Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr., Johnny Rutherford, Michael Andretti, Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves. Chip Ganassi Racing and INDYCAR: CGR’s Verizon IndyCar Series teams have amassed 11 championships and more than 100 wins, while overall (including teams across NASCAR and IMSA) CGR can claim 18 championships and over 200 wins. The 2018 season marked the team’s 29 th of Indy car competition.

CGR’s Verizon IndyCar Series teams have amassed 11 championships and more than 100 wins, while overall (including teams across NASCAR and IMSA) CGR can claim 18 championships and over 200 wins. The 2018 season marked the team’s 29 of Indy car competition. Dixon Documentary Debut: In May of 2017, Dixon joined Team Owner Chip Ganassi and officials from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Group (UPHE Content Group) prior to the Indianapolis 500 to announce production of Born Racer, a feature-length documentary. A powerful and inspirational story of dedication, fear and one athlete’s will to defy personal limitations, the documentary will blend cutting-edge race footage, intimate observational filming and unparalleled access to Dixon, Ganassi and the race team, and those who know the driver best to present a seminal study of one of the greatest race teams in motor sports. The film was shot in the U.S., New Zealand and France and is scheduled to debut this Fall.

QUOTEBOARD:

Chip Ganassi, Team Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing:

“I think when you mention the name Scott Dixon, the numbers and the records start to speak for themselves. We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down. He’s still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step. He’s a driver that’s always thinking about the next race and how he’s going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it. I’m very happy that we have the opportunity to continue this relationship and look forward to many more successful years together.”

Scott Dixon, Driver, No. 9 PNC Bank Honda: