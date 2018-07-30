Lexington, Ohio (July 20, 2018) – Juncos Racing completed their sixth and final race with rookie driver Rene Binder in the Verizon IndyCar Series this past weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The weekend kicked off with three successful practice sessions for Juncos Racing followed by qualifying on the 2.258 mile, 13-Turn road course located just outside Lexington, Ohio.

Austrian Rene Binder qualified 23rd in the No. 32 HD Pellets/Chevrolet/Juncos Racing car for the 90-lap race.

The Verizon IndyCar Series finished off the weekend with cool and cloudy conditions during the Honda Indy 200. Juncos Racing completed three successful pit stops during the caution free race and Binder would go on to finish 21st.

Binder said, “”It was a tough race and it was a really long one. We had a decent race and a good start at the beginning. Our strategy was working well with the Firestone red tires and we were able to make up some positions. Even though we did not finish where we hoped to, I am pleased overall and this has been a great experience running in the Verizon IndyCar Series.”