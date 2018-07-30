Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais drove a phenomenal race today going from last on the grid to sixth in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH. Bourdais, in the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car, started 24th after he was relegated to the back of the field for causing a red flag during yesterday’s qualifying. However, in the race he was on the move from the drop of the green flag making one remarkable pass after another on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road circuit where it is notoriously difficult to do so, Bourdais was in 12th by lap 25 of the 90- lap contest. He moved into 10th by lap 34, was solidly in the top 10 by lap 66 and never looked back. Bourdais improved a total of 18 positions with a minimum of 16 coming on passes made on the track with most coming by going around the outside. A difficult maneuver under any circumstances. Utilizing a strategy that allowed him to run in clean air, Bourdais capitalized on the speed the team knew was in the car to close the gaps and set up the numerous passes. He also benefitted from having three new sets of the Firestone alternate (red) tires because of his early exit from qualifying. Bourdais, while not the winner, was clearly the star of the race.

Sebastien Bourdais Race Quote:

“Today was making up for a big mess up yesterday. It’s sad because the SealMaster Honda No. 18 car could have been a winner today with our pace. We had a good strategy and it was a heck of a drive. I don’t think it gets much better than that, going from 24th to 6th in a straight up fight (no caution flags) on a track that’s difficult to pass. Obviously, a lot of what ifs to come to mind, so it is a little bitter sweet. Overall, I am really happy with the day, but quite disappointed for the group as far as the weekend is concerned. I think we could have been on the podium.”

Fast Facts:

This is Bourdais’ fifth top-10 finishes (three in the top-five) of the season. In addition to today’s sixth place showing he has a win at St. Petersburg, a fourth place finish in the INDYCAR GP, a fifth at Barber Motorsports Park and placed eighth in Texas.

In eight starts at Mid-Ohio, he has now finished in the top 10 five times with three top-five performances and a best showing of second in 2014.

Bourdais earned 28 points for his effort today vaulting him from 12 th place in the championship standings to 10 th with 293 points.

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio was Bourdais’ 184 th Verizon IndyCar Series start.

Verizon IndyCar Series start. In 184 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.