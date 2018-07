Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary: Sebastien Bourdais had an incident in Turn 2 on the “out” lap of the Round 1, Group 2 qualifying session and will start 24thin tomorrow’s Honda Indy 200 on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH. Bourdais, behind the wheel of the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.