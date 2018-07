By Patrick Stephan The second Verizon IndyCar Series practice session got started at 2:35pm. The one hour session didn’t stay green long though as Zach Veach spun about 7 minutes in over at the exit of Turn 5. He didn’t hit anything and just looped it in to the grass and got “high sided” until…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.