SONOMA, Calif. (July 17, 2018) – Below is a comment from Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page regarding INDYCAR’s three-year contract with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We wish INDYCAR and our friends at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca the very best with their new event. Please join us in Sonoma this September for the 2018…



