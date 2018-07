TORONTO—They call him “The Ironman” and he proved once again why. Competing in his 295th straight IndyCar race, Tony Kanaan posted his best finish of the season–sixth—in this year’s most physical race yet. His younger competitors were citing it as their toughest race yet and with good reason. Temperatures soared into the low 90s making…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.