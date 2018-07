James Hinchcliffe No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda “Our start didn’t go great, and obviously we were battling for position with Robbie [Wickens] there and got shuffled back behind Marco [Andretti]. That really was kind of the start of the end of a great result for us because we had pace, we just couldn’t…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.