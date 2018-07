By Patrick Stephan As the cars roll to the green flag, the track temp is 124 with the Ambient at 82 degrees. Josef Newgarden won this race last year. This the 34th race here going back to ’86. This is an 85 lap race. Each car has 55 gallons of E85 Sunoco Fuel and 200…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.