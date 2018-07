By Patrick Stephan Highly interesting news out of Laguna Seca today – found initially via their official twitter account! An image of the tweet is below, but just in case that doesn’t appear on everyone’s phones here is the text: “Stay tuned for a blockbuster announcement on Tuesday 7/17 (2pm) at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.