Newton, Iowa (July 8, 2018) Today the #88 Harding Racing team decided to retire early from the Iowa Corn 300 with safety in mind because of an ill-handling car. On Saturday, Chaves had qualified in 16th position for the race and had finished the two Saturday practice sessions in 15th and 16th. This is the first time in Harding Racing history that Gabby Chaves was unable to bring the #88 to the checkered flag.

“Obviously today we had a very disappointing race because for the first time we didn’t see the checkered flag.” said Gabby Chaves. “It’s hard to accept that. Sometimes you have those days, and you have to make the right choices to avoid making it even worse. So, for now, we’ll just concentrate on taking a look at the car and figuring out if anything was broken or if there were issues we missed overnight that would identify why we struggled so much during the race, and go from there.”

“We had a great car at the start of the weekend,” said Vice President of Operations Vince Kremer.” But, we missed out with the temperature change from yesterday to today. After we qualified yesterday, we still had a pretty good car. I’m not sure what happened after that, but we got a little sideways trying to figure out the car. Really tough day today. I’m disappointed because Gabby and the guys worked really hard. Luckily, we have a race in a week and will get back out there. So, really looking forward to Toronto.”