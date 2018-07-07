Newton, Iowa (July 6, 2018) IndyCar Series competition continues at Iowa Speedway this weekend with the Iowa Corn 300. Gabby Chaves will compete in a 22-car field along the 0.875-mile tri-oval beginning with practice and qualifications on Saturday, July 7.

Although the July 8th Iowa Corn 300 will be Harding Racing’s first official race at Iowa Speedway, it will be the #88’s second time on the tri-oval in a week. After a strong test there last Wednesday, the team is looking forward to this weekend’s race.

“Really excited for the Iowa Corn 300 this weekend,” said Gabby Chaves. “We had an extremely productive test last week with the team, so we’re already ahead going into practice one on Saturday . Iowa Speedway always brings a nice crowd, so we’re looking forward to a fun weekend with the Harding Racing team!”

“We’re excited about returning to Iowa this weekend after a successful private test last week,” said Brian Barnhart. “It seemed to be a very productive day for the Harding Group as we made steady progress all day long continually improving the car for Gabby. Hopefully, that trend will continue this weekend, and we can put in our best finish of the year.”