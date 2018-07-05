Miller Lite, a classic and purpose-brewed light beer, will hold a site-wide serving license, so that festival attendees can enjoy Miller Lite across the grounds including at the brand new ‘Miller Lite Deck’. This location on the west end of Thunder Alley, between Turns 4 and 5, adds another great space for fans to gather.

“For decades, Miller Lite has been a proud supporter of car racing as a beloved North American sport and pastime,” says Joy Ghosh, Sr. Director of Marketing, Miller Trademark. “The fandom and energy only increase around the magnitude that is the Honda Indy. We’re proud to add to the whole experience as the light beer that’s never light on taste.”

“Thanks to Miller Lite, festival-goers with general admission access can experience new areas to sit back, relax and recharge while enjoying the events on and off the track,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “Food and beverage offerings are key amenities to any special event, and having Miller Lite involved will help us elevate the experience.”

Molson Coors has been associated with Honda Indy Toronto since 2015, and the company held the title sponsorship of the event starting in 1986 to 2006. This year marks the first year with Miller Lite as the featured beer. Festival-goers can also enjoy some of the other beers form the Molson portfolio, including Miller High Life.

A full-site serving license, expanded point of sale sites and locations to watch the weekend’s events unfold add up to a variety of options for fans to enjoy a Miller Lite. The ‘Miller Lite Deck’ and the Pinty’s Pub & Grill at Turn 1 are open for general admission ticket holders. Both these areas promise to be a great place to gather with friends in an active, festive area and will feature interactive fan programming throughout the weekend.