James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Eventful day for us. We kind of got snuck around on the start with [Will] Power having his problems; I was at the wrong place at the wrong time and lost a few spots. Ultimately we had really good pace in our first stint. We were taking care of the Firestones really well, and were able to make up positions as we cycled through. We had a problem with fuel on the first stop, which cost us a ton of time, and without a caution flag to kind of reset the field, it was a really, really tough race driving back through the field. We were great on the reds [Firestone alternate tires], and stops after the first one were flawless. To drive back up to a top 10 from where we were, really proud of the Arrow Electronics boys today. We would have liked a little bit better than 10th – I think we had a better car than that, but given the circumstances, it was a good day.”

Robert Wickens

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“It was a tough one for us today. We had a great start… I think something happened to Will [Power] so we moved up there. I made a move on [Alexander] Rossi in Turn 5, and suddenly I was P3. I thought it was all happy days from there, but Alex got back on the inside of me in Turn 6 — I gave him space, he pushed me off, and I fell back to sixth. It was kind of a struggle from there. We had a great car, but we didn’t have the track position to make a three-stop strategy work; there was no real flexibility on the strategy side. Everyone was pitting on the same laps, so in terms of trying to do something clever… I did see Scott [Dixon] was able to jump all of us there, so hats off to him, he deserved it. I think all things considered today, fifth place is a decent day. We struggled with a few things, so to come home fifth was good. We wanted the Lucas Oil car to be on the podium, but it wasn’t our day today. If we keep on hammering these top fives, eventually we’ll start having things go our way.”