Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais qualified the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car sixth for tomorrow’s Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. Bourdais, who has a history of strong qualifying efforts on the picturesque 4.048-mile, 14-turn permanent road course, went out in group one in the first round and posted the sixth fastest lap of the 12 drivers in his group. He therefore advanced to round two where he struggled early, but came on to place fourth putting him in the Firestone Fast Six, the final round of qualifying. In the last round the team used a different strategy then the other five cars running two stints while the others only ran one. Bourdais logged the sixth fastest time and will start the race on the third row.

Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Quote:

“The SealMaster guys did a good job. I just made a lot of mistakes out there, so it was tough to get a good lap. The track temperature went up, we lost a lot of grip and I couldn’t quite regain control of the car. I did get one good lap, everything else was really scrappy. I’m not super happy with myself, however, I’m just glad we made it through to the Firestone Fast Six because it didn’t look like that was going to be automatic. We’ll sit down and go over everything and see what we can come up with for tomorrow.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais has qualified in the top-five five times and top-10 seven times in the first 10 races of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. In addition to today’s sixth place starting spot, he captured the pole at Phoenix, qualified third for the INDYCAR Grand Prix and at Barber, fifth for the Indianapolis 500 and at Texas, and started ninth at Long Beach.

Bourdais has now qualified in the top-two four times with two poles, 2004 and 2007 and in the top-six five times in six attempts at Road America.

In five previous races at Road America, Bourdais has finished in the top-three four times with a win in 2007.

Bourdais is ninth in the championship standings with 218 points on the strength of four top-10 finishes (three in the top-five). He won at St. Petersburg, was fourth in the INDYCAR GP and fifth at Barber Motorsports Park (finished eighth in Texas).

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 Kohler Grand Prix will be Bourdais’ 181 st Verizon IndyCar Series start and sixth at Road America.

Verizon IndyCar Series start and sixth at Road America. In 180 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.