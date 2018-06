By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich So, a lot of notes beyond the on-track activity. We head into three Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires races in a row next, before Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying at 3 p.m.. — “Eyyy,” ‘The Fonz’ is back on track The No 32 Juncos Racing driven by…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.