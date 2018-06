By Tony DiZinno Josef Newgarden has led a Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet front row sweep in qualifying for Sunday’s KOHLER Grand Prix, with Will Power second and four more Hondas completing the Firestone Fast Six. The qualifying report is below. — Reminder that here at Road America, the sessions are two minutes longer due to…



