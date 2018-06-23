Alfonso Celis Jr. completed his first qualifying attempt in the Verizon IndyCar Series at Road America today. Celis Jr. will start 21st for tomorrow’s race scheduled to go green at 12:12PM CST on the 4.014 mile, 14-Turn road course.

Alfonso Celis Jr., pilot of the No. 32 Chevrolet / Juncos Racing car said, “Today we had no issues which was important. Yesterday was for sure a set back as we needed to run the whole day so that we could experiment with the red Firestone tires and the softer compound. So not being able to run on the red tires yesterday really did not help our qualifying effort today. It is what it is at this point, so we will come back tomorrow and be ready to run a good race.”

Juncos Racing Team Principle Ricardo Juncos said, “We are very impressed with Alfonso’s (Celis Jr.) determination and focus in his first weekend in the Verizon IndyCar Series. We tested here last week and made some great improvements in the first session yesterday. However, the early incident in the last session ended our day early and we were not able to get all of the track time we needed. The crew did an amazing job working on the car until late in the evening to get it back on track today. I am looking forward to a great race tomorrow.”