SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Kohler Grand Prix – Road America – June 22-24, 2018

Sebastien Bourdais Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry this weekend in the Kohler Grand Prix on the Road America permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, WI. Bourdais is coming off an eighth place finish two weeks ago in Texas. It was his fourth top-10 finish of the season (three in the top-five) including a win at St. Petersburg, a fourth place showing in the INDYCAR GP and a fifth place performance at Barber Motorsports Park. Bourdais is ninth in the championship standings with 218 points.

Career Statistics Seasons 13 Top-Five 74 Career Starts 180 Top-10 107 Wins 37 Poles 34 Podiums 55 Laps Led 2,639 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Statistics Starts 9 Top-10 4 Wins 1 Poles 1 Podiums 1 Laps Led 108 Top-Five 3 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Results St. Petersburg S/F 14/1 Indianapolis 500 S/F 5/28 Phoenix S/F 1/13 Detroit Race 1 17/13 Long Beach S/F 9/13 Detroit Race 2 16/21 Barber S/F 3/5 Texas 5/8 IndyCar GP S/F 3/4 Road America Statistics Number of Starts 5 2004 S/F 1/3 2016 S//F 12/18 2003 S/F 2/2 2007 S/F 1/1 Best Finish 1st 2007 2006 S/F 2/3 Best Start 1st 2007/2004

Fast Facts:

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 Kohler Grand Prix will be Bourdais’ 181 st Verizon IndyCar Series start and sixth at Road America.

Verizon IndyCar Series start and sixth at Road America. In five previous races at Road America, Bourdais has finished in the top-three four times with a win in 2007. He has qualified in the top-two four times with two poles, 2004 and 2007.

In 180 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.