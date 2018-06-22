SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS
NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE RACING WITH VASSER-SULLIVAN
HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE
Kohler Grand Prix – Road America – June 22-24, 2018
Sebastien Bourdais Summary:
Sebastien Bourdais will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry this weekend in the Kohler Grand Prix on the Road America permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, WI. Bourdais is coming off an eighth place finish two weeks ago in Texas. It was his fourth top-10 finish of the season (three in the top-five) including a win at St. Petersburg, a fourth place showing in the INDYCAR GP and a fifth place performance at Barber Motorsports Park. Bourdais is ninth in the championship standings with 218 points.
|Career Statistics
|Seasons
|13
|Top-Five
|74
|Career Starts
|180
|Top-10
|107
|Wins
|37
|Poles
|34
|Podiums
|55
|Laps Led
|2,639
|2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Statistics
|Starts
|9
|Top-10
|4
|Wins
|1
|Poles
|1
|Podiums
|1
|Laps Led
|108
|Top-Five
|3
|2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Results
|St. Petersburg S/F
|14/1
|Indianapolis 500 S/F
|5/28
|Phoenix S/F
|1/13
|Detroit Race 1
|17/13
|Long Beach S/F
|9/13
|Detroit Race 2
|16/21
|Barber S/F
|3/5
|Texas
|5/8
|IndyCar GP S/F
|3/4
|Road America Statistics
|Number of Starts
|5
|2004 S/F
|1/3
|2016 S//F
|12/18
|2003 S/F
|2/2
|2007 S/F
|1/1
|Best Finish
|1st 2007
|2006 S/F
|2/3
|Best Start
|1st 2007/2004
Fast Facts:
- Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.
- The 2018 Kohler Grand Prix will be Bourdais’ 181st Verizon IndyCar Series start and sixth at Road America.
- In five previous races at Road America, Bourdais has finished in the top-three four times with a win in 2007. He has qualified in the top-two four times with two poles, 2004 and 2007.
- In 180 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).
- Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).
- Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Next Race and Broadcast Times:
Round 10 of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series will be the Kohler Grand Prix, June 24 on the Road America permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, WI. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET. It is also available on radio: XM 209 and IMS IndyCar Radio as well as online: IndyCar.com and Verizon IndyCar 15 app.