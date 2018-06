By Tony DiZinno Should have noted in the first update, I (Tony) will be on primarily for TrackSide Online’s Verizon IndyCar Series coverage this weekend while Steve Wittich will lead our coverage on the TSO Ladder presented by Cooper Tires site. — Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates Robert Wickens and James Hinchcliffe brought their comedy act…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.