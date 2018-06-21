Chevrolet Seeks Third Victory in a Row on Road Courses

Team Chevy drivers have won at Phoenix, Barber and Indianapolis – Road Course and Oval

Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power visited Victory Circle Power captured his career-first Indianapolis 500 win

Scenic Road America hosts 55-lap race for third consecutive year

Power won from pole in ‘16; Chevy Racing had four of top five in ‘17

2.2-liter, direct-injected V6 Chevy engine has been reliable workhorse

Fuel mileage, power have been mainstays on ovals, streets and roads

Alfonso Celis Jr. to make debut in No. 32 Juncos Racing Chevrolet

DETROIT (June 20, 2018) – Josef Newgarden is confident that his exuberance for racing at Road America reflects the views of every Team Chevy Verizon IndyCar Series (VICS) driver.

“I’m not shy on saying that Road America is probably my favorite track,” the reigning series champion said about the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural-terrain road course. “It’s a fun road course with a lot of great fans, so what’s not to love?

“It’s such a driver’s track.”

The scenic, yet technically challenging, racetrack will host the 55-lap Kohler Grand Prix on June 24 in the 10th of 17 Verizon IndyCar Series races this season.

Indy car racing returned to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, in 2016 after an eight-year absence, with Will Power winning from the pole in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. In 2017, Team Chevy again claimed the pole award and placed four cars in the top five. Power is among seven drivers to win at Road America, which hosted its first Indy car race in 1982, from the pole.

This season, drivers backed by the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged direct-injected V6 Chevrolet engine have won both races on permanent road courses. Newgarden started from the pole in the No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet and led 73 of the 82 laps enroute to victory at Barber Motorsports Park in April, while Power took the checkered flag after starting from the pole on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit in May.

“These cars with the new aero kit have been super exciting on road courses and this weekend with be no different,” added Newgarden, who was runner-up last June at Road America. “The entire No. 1 Verizon Chevy team and I are pumped to get on track there.”

Alfonso Celis Jr., 21, of Mexico, will make his Verizon IndyCar Series debut in the No. 32 Juncos Racing Chevrolet that has fielded Kyle Kaiser and Rene Binder in four races each this season. Celis, a former Force India Formula One test driver, drove a Juncos Racing Indy Lights entry in two races at Barber Motorsports Park in April.

“This is something that I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid and something that we have worked for many years to achieve,” he said. “We had a great test (at Road America) last week. I was able to learn a lot about the car and the strong Chevy engine.”

Fans can view an impressive array of Chevrolet production vehicles, including the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the 2018 Traverse High Country, Corvette Grand Sport, Silverado 1500, 2018 Equinox and immersive displays at the Chevrolet IndyCar display.

Fans also will have the opportunity to interact with Team Chevy drivers: Friday – 12:45 p.m. Harding Racing (Gabby Chaves, driver coach Al Unser Jr.); 1 p.m. AJ Foyt Racing (Matheus Leist, Tony Kanaan); 2:15 p.m. Carlin (Charlie Kimball, Max Chilton). Saturday – 1 p.m. Team Penske (Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud); 1:15 p.m. Ed Carpenter Racing (Jordan King, Spencer Pigot). Sunday – 9 a.m.Juncos Racing (Alfonso Celis Jr.).

A 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport will pace the field to the green flag.

On the 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course, Team Chevy will be well represented by:

A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES:

Matheus Leist, No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet

CARLIN:

Charlie Kimball, No. 23 Tresiba Chevrolet

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet

ED CARPENTER RACING:

Jordan King, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet

Spencer Pigot, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet

HARDING RACING:

Gabby Chaves, No. 88 Harding Group Chevrolet

JUNCOS RACING:

Alfonso Celis Jr., No. 32 Juncos Racing Chevrolet

TEAM PENSKE:

Josef Newgarden, No. 1 Verizon Chevrolet

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Chevrolet

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results

Year Races Wins Poles Notes 2012 15 11 10 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti) 2013 19 10 11 Engine Manufacturer Championship;

Indy 500 win (Tony Kanaan) 2014 18 12 13 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Will Power/Roger Penske) 2015 16 10 16 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indy 500 Win (Juan Pablo Montoya) – first manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2012 2016 16 14 13 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske) 2017 17 10 11 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske) 2018 9 4 4 Wins – Josef Newgarden (Phoenix, Barber), Will Power (Indianapolis RC, Indianapolis 500). Poles – Newgarden (Barber, Texas), Power (Indianapolis RC), Ed Carpenter (Indianapolis 500) Totals 110 71 78

2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Standings (Chevrolet in bold)

Driver Standings Team Standings Manufacturer Standings 1. Scott Dixon – 357

2. Alexander Rossi – 334

3. Will Power – 321

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 308

5. Josef Newgarden – 289 1. No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing – 357

2. No. 27 Andretti Autosport – 334

3. No. 12 Team Penske – 321

4. No. 28 Andretti Autosport – 308

5. No. 1 Team Penske – 289 1. Honda – 757

2. Chevrolet – 625

