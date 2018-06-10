James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“We were making progress on that first stint – we were one of the last cars to pit. We made up a good chunk of time, and then we had a problem with the fuel hose that first stop, lost a lot of track position. The No. 5 Arrow Electronics car was really good tonight. We didn’t have the speed we wanted in qualifying, but we’ve always said here that it is probably the least-qualifying sensitive track… We made some great passes on track and managed to make those tires last. That’s what it was about today: making those Firestone tires last. The SPM guys did a great job with that. Happy to rebound from P15. I hope Robbie [Wickens] is alright – sucks to see a team car go out, especially when he was running well like that. Good result for the 5 car.”

Robert Wickens

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“I went to his [Ed Carpenter’s] inside. I don’t know if his spotter didn’t tell him I was there, but he just turned in, and we had contact and went up into the wall. It sucks. We were so strong the whole night. Things were going so smoothly, and we were getting the fuel mileage in the Lucas Oil car. I’m just frustrated. When you’re driving around slower cars, they’re getting blue flags every time at start/finish and they ignore every single one of them… We shouldn’t have been in that situation in the first place, but it just sucks because we had such a good car.”