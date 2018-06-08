RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH GRAHAM RAHAL IN A MULTI YEAR DEAL

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 8, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced a multi-year contract extension with driver Graham Rahal today. Rahal has driven for the team full time since 2013 and has earned six wins, 27 podium finishes and 48 top-5 finishes in his Indy car career to date. In the past three Verizon IndyCar Series seasons, he has finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in season-ending standings and two of those seasons was the highest ranked Honda-powered driver and was second highest in the other.

“It’s nice to continue the consistency we’ve had in the program,” said Graham Rahal. “All of this is thanks to the sponsors that have given our team the stability to allow me to sign for five years. Obviously that is a long time. For me as a driver, it’s great to have that commitment and it’s great for our sponsors in terms of long term planning and obviously due to their current commitment this was possible. It’s always been a dream of mine to win the Indy 500 with this team, my dad, Mike and Dave. We have been able to win races together and hopefully we will be able to add many more wins going forward.”

“I have had Graham drive for me since he was 17 years old in the Atlantic Series,” added Michael Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “He has won in every series we have participated in together and I am very pleased to work together for the next five years. He is, and has grown to be, the most complete professional both on and off the race track and I am very proud to have him on board for many more years to come.”

The 2018 season is the 12th in a top-tier open wheel racing series for the 29-year-old, who became the youngest winner in major auto racing history when he drove to victory in the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the age of 19. Since 2015, he has won five IndyCar Series races.