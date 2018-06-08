CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

DXC TECHNOLOGY 600

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST QUALIFYING DRIVER QUOTES

JUNE 8, 2018

Josef Newgarden Puts Chevy Power on the Pole at Texas

Fourth Texas Pole for Bowtie Brand Since 2012 Return to Verizon IndyCar Series Competition

FT WORTH – June 8, 2018) – Josef Newgarden had won a singular Verizon P1 Award in 2018. His effort at Barber Motorsports Park in April paid off and he went on to win that race. So when the defending Verizon IndyCar Series Champion rolled into Texas Motor Speedway for round nine of the 2018 17-race season, he was determined to repeat the formula that had worked so well for him earlier in the year.

Piloting the No. 1 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Newgarden laid down a two-lap average of 220.613 mph/46.9964-seconds to best his teammate, Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 DXC Technology Chevrolet, whose two-lap average was 220.311 mph/47.0607-seconds.

It is the second Verizon P1 Award of the season for Newgarden, and the fourth of his career. It was also his first at Texas Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis 500 winner and fellow Team Penske driver Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet, turned in the third quickest lap at 220.194 mph/220.194 to give Chevrolet a sweep of the top-three qualifiers.

Tony Kanaan, No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet chimed in to nail down the sixth starting position giving Chevrolet four of the top-six starters in tomorrow’s 248-lap/357.12-mile/600K race.

Other Team Chevy drivers qualified as follows:

Charlie Kimball 12th

Ed Carpenter 20th

Gabby Chaves 17th

Spencer Pigot 18th

Matheus Leist 19th

Max Chilton 22nd

NBCSN will telecast the 248-lap race at 8 p.m. June 9. The race also will be broadcast on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, RaceControl.IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com, the INDYCAR Mobile app, Sirius 214, and XM209.

DRIVER QUOTES:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 1 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, POLE WINNER: “I was worried about Will (Power, Team Penske teammate). I’ve been picked by him before at the last minute; that is how the qualifying draw goes…and…he is good. Will knows how to put a good lap together, but he might have had a little blip on his first lap. So, it might have been really, really close if he didn’t have that.

“But obviously, it is a day for Team Penske. We aren’t going to be dissatisfied with our 1 – 2 – 3 regardless of the order. Obviously I’m really happy for being first, but I think the team is satisfied with that. But now we have to put our heads down, work hard in practice tonight and try to win this race.

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 DXC TECHNOLOGY TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 2ND:

“It was a fantastic effort from the whole 22 team. We had a bit of a tough practice this morning. We managed to make the right changes for this afternoon qualifying.

“I held my breath for those two laps. Managed to keep the pedal to the floor the whole time. The handling was really good. Thanks to my engineer for sorting that out.

“Obviously it’s super important for us to do well this weekend for DXC. It’s an incredible partner we have. You guys don’t what they do, they do all the data and analytics for the race team, basically get all the information from the cars, the other teammates for us as soon as possible to be successful on the racetrack. They’re obviously a leader in their industry, just like Team Penske. Having these two together is a Dream Team. We couldn’t be happier to have them onboard and be here as the title sponsor, as well.

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 3RD: “With all-three cars starting up front, it was a very strong team effort. We have fast cars. But the race is a totally different story. Starting up front keeps you out of trouble early, and on the right strategy and on-track to winning.”

TONY KANAAN, NO. 14 ABC SUPPLY AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 6TH: “A good run. I didn’t think we were going to have it for the pole anyway so I think if we’re in the top six, it’s a good spot to start and a great way to start the weekend. I think we have a good car for the race. I think we’re improving as a team every weekend so hopefully this will be a turnaround. Our best finish was last weekend so we’ll try to do a lot better than seventh.”

CHARLIE KIMBALL, NO. 23 TRESIBA CARLIN CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 12TH: “I’m pretty confident and happy with that qualifying run from the No. 23 Tresiba Chevrolet. We had a couple of issues on our qualifying sims this morning in practice, just with traffic and things like that, but overall I’m just really proud of the Carlin guys. We unloaded here at Texas with a very stable car and I’ve got to say that with how intimidating this place can be for both drivers and teams alike, that’s pretty impressive. It’s going to be a long race tomorrow night – it’s going to be hot and slippery. I honestly think that whoever takes care of their tires the longest during the race will end up the best.”

ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 FUZZY’S VODKA ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 14TH: “The first half of practice earlier, I felt like we were really good. Then as people starting doing qual sims, we kind of fell behind. We took a little bit of a swing at it there in qualifying and just missed the balance. Ultimately, I think the speed is there. I wasn’t flat, I was lifting in (Turn) One and Two for understeer. However, I thought the car was really good on long runs. I’ve struggled here in qualifying and gotten to the front before, that’s what we will do tomorrow!”

GABBY CHAVES, NO. 88 HARDING GROUP HARDING RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 17TH: “The car felt fantastic today. The guys have been full throttle for so long and I’m happy with the car they gave me, so I know we’ll be able to get it to the front during the race tomorrow. Texas is one of my favorite tracks because I’ve had some of my best results here, so we’ll see how everything pans out.”

SPENCER PIGOT, NO. 21 FUZZY’S VODKA ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 18TH: It’s definitely a lot harder to drive here today in these conditions than it was in the tests. We had a little bit too much understeer in (Turns) One and Two that made me have to get out of the throttle. We’re going to have our work cut out for us tomorrow night but hopefully we’ll make good progress in tonight’s final practice.”

MATHEUS LEIST, NO. 4 ABC SUPPLY AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 19TH: “It’s a pretty difficult track to be honest, not that easy. Really just trying to go step by step, I think we have a great car here and I look forward to the race tomorrow. I know it’s going to be a long race and it’s been a tough one the past few years so hopefully we will have a good one.”

MAX CHILTON, NO. 59 GALLAGHER CARLIN CHEVROLET. QUALIFIED 22ND: “We had a problem with the throttle body this morning, so we were only able to do about 10 laps of pushing. We’ve had no testing here as a new team and going into a qualifying session in this heat is just extremely difficult for any team but especially a new team.. We just did the job we needed to do with the No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet. At the end of the day, at a track like Texas Motor Speedway, you can qualify last and still come back and win the race.”