Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – June 3, 2018 RAHAL FINISHED FIFTH IN DUAL 2 OF THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX DOUBLEHEADERS; A THREE-STOP STRATEGY DIDN’T PAY OFF FOR SATO WHO FINISHED 17TH GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I’m definitely proud of the performance and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.