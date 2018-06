By Tony DiZinno Welcome to race day, part two, of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear weekend. Today again will see the Verizon IndyCar Series qualify and race for Round 8 of the season. Here is today’s schedule: Sunday, June 3 TIME EVENT 8:00 AM Public Gates Open 9:30 AM – 10 AM…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.