By Steve Wittich Qualifying for Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation Dual #2 began just a few minutes later than the scheduled 10:45 AM. The green flag came out at 10:48 AM. The air temperature was 62F, and the wet track temperature was 67F. The 2.35-mile, 14-turn Belle Isle Park temporary circuit was…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.