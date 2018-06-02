BOURDAIS FIGHTS THROUGH ADVERSITY TO FINISH 13TH IN RACE 1 OF CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX

Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais, in the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry, fought through a series of adverse situations to finish 13th in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Bourdais qualified a disappointing 17th when he was blocked by another competitor. In the race, the two-time Detroit GP winner, battled with tire wear and handling problems on the challenging 2.35-mile, 14-turn Belle Isle temporary street circuit. However he continued to fight, brought the car home in one piece and salvaged some valuable championship points. Bourdais earned 17 points today and remains eighth in the championship standings with 185 points. With another race tomorrow, Bourdais has a chance to make up some ground on the championship leaders.

Sebastien Bourdais Race Quote:

“It had to be one of the hardest races I have ever done. We haven’t found the sweet spot on the setup. We are searching, we are trying things, but this afternoon we went backwards. I lost the tires very quickly on the first stint with the alternate (red tires), then I made a mistake and lost two spots. We put on the black (primary) tires and I had no pace. The car got loose right away. The car was just super difficult to drive. We put the front wing down a little bit, that kinda got the car back in the groove at the end, but it was too little too late. The positive is the car is in one piece and we have another go at it tomorrow.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais has finished in the top-10 three times with two wins (2016 Race 1 and 2015 Race 2) in 10 Detroit GP events. He has qualified in the top-10 five times with a best starting position of sixth in 2015.

He has finished in the top-five three times in the first seven races of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season including a victory at St. Petersburg, a fourth place showing in the INDYCAR Grand Prix and a fifth place performance at Barber.

This is the first race this season that Bourdais did not lead a lap. He was the only driver to lead at least one lap in the first six races of the season including four laps, his first, in the Indy 500.

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 was Bourdais’ 178 th Verizon IndyCar Series start.

Verizon IndyCar Series start. In 178 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.