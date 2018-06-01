By Steve Wittich and Tony DiZinno Sebastien Bourdais, who has won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation on two previous occasions led an octet of Honda-powered drivers at the top of the timesheet during the first practice session. The first of two Friday practice sessions for the 23 Verizon IndyCar Series entries…
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation – Friday – 12:15 PM – IndyCar practice session #1 notes and timesheet
