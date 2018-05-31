American Santino Ferrucci will be celebrating his 20th birthday by making his Verizon IndyCar Series debut with Dale Coyne Racing at the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader this weekend.

Ferrucci, whose birthday is today, May 31, got his first taste of an Indy car on Tuesday of this week when he jumped aboard the team’s #19 Paysafe car at Putnam Park in Indiana to acclimate himself with the Honda-powered machine. To further his preparation, he also turned laps on a simulator to learn in the ins and outs of the Raceway at Belle-Isle before taking to the real track on Friday.

“I had a good test with the team at Putnam Park earlier this week, I enjoyed working with the engineers and mechanics,” shared Ferrucci. “I was very comfortable pretty much immediately. I completed a lot of laps throughout the day and practiced pit stops and hitting my marks. We also worked on fuel saving. I did the sim yesterday morning, learning the Detroit track. It was extraordinary. The track is incredibly bumpy and a little terrifying for that reason!

“I’m very relaxed but also very excited coming into this weekend. I hope I can do well and really show my potential and what I can do. I just want to survive the weekend and have a good time.”

The driver from Woodbury, Connecticut will get to experience the real bumpiness of the 2.35-mile, 14-turn street course when he takes to the track on Friday, June 1 for two 45-minute practice sessions.

Qualifying for Race 1 of the Dual in Detroit will take place at 10:55am on Saturday morning ahead of the 3:50pm green flag with qualifying for Race 2 going green at 10:45am on Sunday morning, also ahead of a 3:50pm start.

All practice and qualifying sessions will be streamed live on racecontrol.indycar.com with both races being broadcast live on ABC from 3:30pm on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday June 3.

The races will also be broadcast live on the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network, including SIRIUS/XM 209/214.