Harding Racing finished the 102nd Indianapolis 500 in 14th position after qualifying for the race in 22nd position. The #88 Harding Group Chevrolet car piloted by Gabby Chaves ran strong in front of an almost sold out speedway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 200 laps.

After a small wing change on one of the final pit stops, the Colombian-American maneuvered through the field to pick off five spots to finish the race in 14th position. Chaves has finished on the lead lap for all four of his Indianapolis 500 starts, last year he brought home a ninth-place finish in Harding Racing’s Indianapolis 500 debut race.

“It was a race of perseverance for us,” said Chaves. “First 160 laps were really tough because the car was a bit all over the place. At the end we had a nice change that completely turned the car around and all of a sudden, I was passing cars and driving as hard as I could. That put us in a really good position to where if we hadn’t been unlucky in the last restart with the lapped cars that went through pit lane on the last few laps, we would have had a top ten finish.”

“Really proud of Gabby and the #88 Harding Racing guys,” said team owner Mike Harding. “I know they worked tirelessly to pull off a 14th place finish in the 102nd running. We’ll be back next year.”

“I’m really proud of the Harding race team and the Harding Group,” said team president Brian Barnhart.” They worked so hard all month long and really persevered through it all. We struggled to get a decent handling car until the final 75 miles of the race due to the warm temperatures, then once we got it dialed in we made some progress forward. Overall we executed fairly well and proud to soldier home in a 14th place finishing position and now looking forward to continuing positive momentum in Detroit this weekend.