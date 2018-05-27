102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Robert Wickens

No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“It was an emotional rollercoaster today. I thought we had a great car, but we just couldn’t progress. We would make some moves forward with the strategy, and then we would get a yellow that would put us at the back again. Hats off to the Lucas Oil SPM boys – we had great pitstops all day. Finally at the end we could let loose and pick people off, and we went from 19th to ninth in the last 10 laps. Today was a lot of fun. I’m leaving here feeling like I want more, but a top-10 finish as a rookie in the Indy 500… it’s hard to complain.”

Jay Howard

No. 7 One Cure Schmidt Peterson Motorsports/AFS Racing Honda

“Today started off really well. We were moving forward, overtaking cars, so to be able to move forward felt pretty great. All of a sudden it was like a light switch and the One Cure car, no matter what we did, it just wasn’t very quick. It was a frustrating day for everyone. I just want to thank the CSU and One Cure folks for giving us the opportunity to be here and work with the SPM boys and Honda. The positive out of this is that we brought it home with all four wheels on it. It was a good month for us, and I only wish we could end it on a bit more of a high.”

Jack Harvey

No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing/SPM Honda

“It’s the Indy 500, the biggest one of the year, so the team didn’t have to apologize to me for going for it! We nearly made the strategy work, but there were a few bits where we just couldn’t hit the numbers. We ran up to the front at the end and went three-wide into Turn One on the last restart. I tried to drive the best race I could, and we finished 16th which is a pretty good day considering where we started. Looking at where we were last year and where we are today, it’s a night and day difference. Thank you to AutoNation, SiriusXM and all of the the supporters and sponsors that we have and to Michael (Shank), Jim (Meyer), Sam (Schmidt) and Ric (Peterson) for believing in me. This is a good program that’s getting off the ground and this is good momentum to keep going.”