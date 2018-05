By Tony DiZinno IT’S RACE DAY!!! Welcome to TrackSide Online’s coverage of the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. Patrick and I are both into the media center before 5:30 a.m. local time, before the canon went off at 6 a.m. I went out with our colleague and occasional TSO contributor Bruce Martin…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.