By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan and Steve Wittich Before we get into the post-race press conferences, a quick medical update from INDYCAR on Ed Jones, who had an accident in Turn 2 earlier in the race. The driver of the No. 10 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing has been checked and released from…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.