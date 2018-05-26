Hot temperatures will make for interesting track conditions in Sunday’s Indy 500 Speedway, IN (May 25, 2018)- The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing duo of Sage Karam and J.R. Hildebrand completed their “Carb Day” testing runs Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as preparations continued for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 Mile Race set for Sunday, May 27, at 12:15 p.m. EDT. Both of…
KARAM, HILDEBRAND COMPLETE ‘CARB DAY’ FRIDAY PRACTICE FOR 102ND INDY 500; SAGE RECORDS 223.278 MPH, JR CLOCKS 222.027 MPH
category: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing PR