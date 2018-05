By Steve Wittich A LOT of unknowns The introduction of the universal aero-kit (UAK18) has thrown a lot of unknowns at the teams in the first five races of the season. Those unknowns are nothing compared to what the teams have encountered with the superspeedway version of the UAK18. Yes, the downforce and drag numbers…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.