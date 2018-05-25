BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 25, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc., a leading distributor of insurance, will be an associate sponsor on the No. 30 Mi-Jack / Panasonic entry for reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 27. Sato aims to…
SEEMAN HOLTZ TO BE ASSOCIATE SPONSOR OF REIGNING INDY 500 CHAMPION TAKUMA SATO’S ENTRY FOR THE INDIANAPOLIS 500
category: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PR