By Tony DiZinno We are green for practice at 11 a.m. ET. Temperatures just before the start are 71 ambient and 80 track, per Firestone. Virgin Australian Supercars Championship driver Scott McLaughlin of DJR Team Penske is here, and is in Helio Castroneves’ pit. Today’s practice is not that important in terms of pace but…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.