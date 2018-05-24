By Tony DiZinno Tuesday and Wednesday did not feature any on-track activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But the field of 33 drivers and their crews competing in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil were still plenty busy. Here’s Thursday’s on-track schedule: 9:30-10 a.m. Indy Lights Practice 1 11-11:30 a.m. Indy Lights…
Indianapolis 500 – 2018 – Thursday, Media Day – 8:15 a.m. – Open, more from Hinch and Pippa, and Tuesday and Wednesday wrap
