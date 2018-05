CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES 102ND RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY DRIVER FAST NINE POST QUALIFYING QUOTES MAY 20, 2018 ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 FUZZY’S VODKA ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET – POLE WINNER YOU ARE ON THE POLE POSITION AGAIN HERE AT INDY. WHAT IS IT ABOUT…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.